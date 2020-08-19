OMAHA — Dorothy Dee Nielsen, 80, of Omaha passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
There will be a private graveside service at Fullerton Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Dorothy was born May 14, 1940, the daughter of Christian and Esther (Peterson) Jensen. She graduated from Fremont High School. In 1958, she married Gerald R. Nielsen. The couple made their home in Fremont and eventually moved to Fullerton.
Dorothy enjoyed sewing, reading, spending time with her family and caring for her dog.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Grant, Jeb and Leif Wolsleben of Grand Island, Esperanza Wolsleben of Omaha, and Enrique Wolsleben of Omaha and his son, Liam; and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, in 1990; parents; and daughter, Ruthie Wolsleben.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a donation to ASPCA/American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an organization dear to Dorothy’s heart.
