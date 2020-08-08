RAVENNA — Dorothy E. Sigler, 94, of Ravenna passed away in her sleep of natural causes Aug. 4, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.
Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fort McPherson Veterans Cemetery. Due to these times of the national pandemic no memorial service is planned.
Dorothy Elizabeth Sigler was born April 29, 1926, in Memphis, Tenn., to Robert Allen and Lucy (Vaught) Cunningham.
Dorothy married David Sigler on March 15, 1943, in Memphis, and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage until his death. Dorothy and Dave spent most of their life in southern California. When Dave retired after 40 years with Bank of America, they moved to Ravenna.
Her home was always open to friends and the neighborhood children. They seemed to know when she was cooking and she was happy to invite them into her home to have some food she had prepared. Dorothy was famous in her neighborhood for hosting bubble gum blowing contests, which she usually won.
Dorothy and Dave were both involved in Boy Scouts of America and American Field Service (exchange students.) They were volunteers for Meals on Wheels. She had over 1,000 hours of volunteer work at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna. Dorothy loved jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and bingo.
Survivors include her children, Barbara and Gene Martin of Ravenna, Delores and Wayne Brumett of Placerville, Calif., Allen and Becky Sigler of Ravenna and Cheryl and Mike Vermillion of Valrico, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Minnie, Phoebe and Tootsie; and one brother who died in early childhood.
Loved by many friends and family — “Mom” will be missed!