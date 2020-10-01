Douglas Ackles, 69

ST. PAUL — Douglas Charles Ackles, 69, of St. Paul passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas, with his wife, Pam, by his side, due to non-COVID-related health conditions.
A celebration of life open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, with a time of remembrance at 3 p.m. at the St. Paul Golf Course, 1118 Inman Road, in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks are highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, Doug’s family asks that you support St. Paul Public Schools through a scholarship established in his honor.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Doug was born June 23, 1950, to Charles and Norma (Geneski) Ackles in Burwell. He grew up in the Ord area, attended Ord High School and graduated in 1968.
He was united in marriage to Pamela Hurlbert, his high school sweetheart, on Aug. 14, 1971, in Ord.
He attended the University of Nebraska, where he received a Bachelor of Science in education in 1972. He became a secondary English and speech teacher and started the girls’ basketball program in Cedar Rapids. He went on to become the principal, athletic director and superintendent at Ewing. During this time, he also received a Master of Education in 1977 from the University of Nebraska and an educational specialist degree in Education Administration in 1985. In 1987, the family moved to St. Paul, where he became the superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools. He held this position for 24 years until he retired in 2011.
Doug was a member of the American Association of School Administrators, Nebraska Council of School Administrators, Nebraska Council of School Administrators, Phi Delta Kappa, Nebraska Special Education Accountability Commission, and Nebraska Rural Community School Association. He also served as the Howard County School Superintendent, and served on the school crisis team, and the school improvement committee.
Doug had a fulfilling career of 39 years in education. He was passionate about the value of education and strived to provide positive leadership for this to be obtained.
Doug also lived a full life as a son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid Husker football fan and rarely missed watching a game. The summers found him outside as much as possible. He loved camping, hunting, canoeing, golfing and fishing. However, his family, and especially the grandkids, were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife, Pam, of St. Paul; children and spouses, Kent and Vicki Ackles of Mesa, Ariz., Kylee and Kevin Moormann of Friendswood, Texas; five grandchildren, Scarlett Moormann, Prescott Moormann, Briar Grace Moormann and Sloane Ackles; siblings and spouses, Rich and Joyce Ackles of Denver, Deb and Jerome Polacek of Crete, and Lori and Pat Swift of Minneapolis. He is also survived by nephews, a niece, cousins and many wonderful neighbors and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norma Ackles.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Doug’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
