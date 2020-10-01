Douglas Ackles, 69

ST. PAUL — Douglas Charles Ackles, 69, of St. Paul passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas, with his wife, Pam, by his side, due to non-COVID-related health conditions.

A celebration of life open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, with a time of remembrance at 3 p.m. at the St. Paul Golf Course, 1118 Inman Road, in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks are highly recommended.

In lieu of flowers, Doug’s family asks that you support St. Paul Public Schools through a scholarship established in his honor.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Doug was born June 23, 1950, to Charles and Norma (Geneski) Ackles in Burwell. He grew up in the Ord area, attended Ord High School and graduated in 1968.

He was united in marriage to Pamela Hurlbert, his high school sweetheart, on Aug. 14, 1971, in Ord.