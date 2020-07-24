ST. PAUL — Douglas A. “Fuzz” Friedrichsen, 59, of St. Paul died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Doug was born on April 24, 1961, at St. Paul, the son of Dale L. and Bonnie J. (Kelley) Friedrichsen. He grew up on the family farm south of Palmer and attended Palmer Public Schools, graduating from Palmer High School in 1980.
He then worked for various farmers in the Palmer area. He was united in marriage to Tonia McCord on Aug. 28, 1982, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. One son, James, was born to this union. The couple later divorced.
He was united in marriage to Kendra Stevens on April 9, 1994, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chambers. The couple lived in the O’Neill and Page area, where he also worked for various farmers. Two sons, Tanner and Austen, were born to this union. The couple later divorced.
Due to health reasons including diabetes and kidney failure, Doug moved to St. Paul in 2010. He received a kidney transplant in 2005, and was diagnosed with cancer in December 2019.
The family would like to thank Carol Schroeder for her many years of home health care and friendship to Doug.
Doug was a member of the First Church of Christ in Palmer and had served on the Palmer and Page Fire Departments.
Doug enjoyed mowing grass, telling jokes and visiting with friends and people in nursing homes. He looked forward to weekly lunch with his friend, Mel Schmaderer, visiting with the staff at Brehm Drug and loved seeing and spending time with his granddaughter.
He is survived by three sons, James Steele of St. Paul, Tanner Friedrichsen of Chambers and Austen Friedrichsen and Lorri Maly of Chambers; a granddaughter, Koehler Friedrichsen of Chambers; his mother, Bonnie Friedrichsen of Palmer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Steve Heuertz of Hastings and Cheryl and Rod Kucera of Palmer; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Mary Friedrichsen of Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale L. Friedrichsen; infant brother, Dale Gene Friedrichsen; and grandparents, Loy and Lillian Kelley, Laurence Friedrichsen and Harry and Mildred Scarborough.
