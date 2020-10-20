Douglas Wilkinson, 92

KEARNEY — Douglas Wayne Wilkinson, 92, of Kearney, died at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney on Oct. 17, 2020.

Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Doug was born Aug. 23, 1928, in Rawlins County, Kan., to Jesse and Esther (Cushing) Wilkinson. He grew up in Colorado and Nebraska where he graduated from Stratton High School in 1945. Doug joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 and served on the U.S.S. Holder DD819.

Following his discharge in 1947, Doug returned to Stratton. He married Dolores Ann Damrow on June 5, 1949, in Benkelman where they lived until moving to North Platte in 1953. Doug managed grain elevators throughout Nebraska, then bought a place in Elba in 1974, where he ran a cow-calf operation and did painting and sand blasting. He and Dolores eventually returned to North Platte in 2004.