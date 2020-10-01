AURORA — Doyle Bish, 96, of Aurora, formerly of Giltner passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Memorial Community Care.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Giltner Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended. Evelyn is unable to attend due to COVID guidelines. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com
Doyle Bish, the son of Oran and Mary (Williams) Bish, was born on a farm 7 miles northwest of Giltner on Dec. 1, 1923, and passed away peacefully in Aurora on Sept. 29, 2020, at the age of 96.
Doyle grew up on the farm with his family. He attended Grove School for eight years and then attended and graduated from Giltner High School.
On Dec. 20, 1944, Doyle married Evelyn Hutsell. They lived on a farm 4 miles west of Giltner for two years before buying a farm located 6 1/2 miles northwest of Giltner. They lived on that farm for the next 44 years. In 1991, they moved into a new home in Aurora. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last December.
In 1951, they adopted an 11-month old baby boy. They named him Stanley Martin but called him “Marty”.
He was a member of the Giltner United Methodist Church. Doyle and Evelyn enjoyed trips together in the car and many bus tours traveling around the country.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn, of Aurora; son, Marty Bish, and Karen Long of Grand Island; four grandchildren, John (Nicole) Bish of Aurora, Matthew Bish of Grand Island, Nathan Bish of Grand Island and Trisha Long of Gulf Port, Miss; four great-grandchildren; brother, Deryl (Myra) Bish of Giltner; and a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maxine Sargent.
