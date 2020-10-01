AURORA — Doyle Bish, 96, of Aurora, formerly of Giltner passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Memorial Community Care.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Giltner Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date.

Doyle Bish, the son of Oran and Mary (Williams) Bish, was born on a farm 7 miles northwest of Giltner on Dec. 1, 1923, and passed away peacefully in Aurora on Sept. 29, 2020, at the age of 96.

Doyle grew up on the farm with his family. He attended Grove School for eight years and then attended and graduated from Giltner High School.

On Dec. 20, 1944, Doyle married Evelyn Hutsell. They lived on a farm 4 miles west of Giltner for two years before buying a farm located 6 1/2 miles northwest of Giltner. They lived on that farm for the next 44 years. In 1991, they moved into a new home in Aurora. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last December.