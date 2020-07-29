Dr. Carlos Guerrero Jr., 38

Dr. Carlos Gabriel Guerrero Jr., 38, of Grand Island went to meet our Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Kearney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Golka. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and service.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Carlos was born Sept. 3, 1981, in Grand Island, the son of Carlos and Diana (Casarez) Guerrero Sr.
As a lifelong resident of Grand Island, Carlos graduated from Grand Island Senior High. Before college he was employed by Parrella’s Car Dealership.
He continued his education and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From a young age Carlos was inspired to become a chiropractor from his Uncle Mike. He graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas and Texas Chiropractic College. Throughout his education, he met many mentors who helped him reach his full potential. One in particular was Dr. Eric Benson.
While opening his own practice, RedZone Chiropractor in Grand Island, Carlos was employed by Hansen International and Prairie Pride Brewing Co. He fulfilled his life purpose of helping others not only through his work as a chiropractor with his magical hands, but also being there for his family. He encouraged and shared his love of celebrating every accomplishment.
He was a devoted Husker football fan and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed a quality craft beer and helping family stay up to date on the latest electronics. He shared his passion for boxing and MMA with his nephews and loved to play pool with Bre. Carlos was talented and knowledgeable at any topic he put his mind to. He was a wonderful cook, loved his family, and knew how to have a good party. His world revolved around his family and friends.
His memory is cherished by his parents, Carlos Sr. and Diana of Grand Island; a sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and AJ Schuldt of Grand Island; two nephews, Jaxson and Jordan; his grandma, Jennie Casarez; and his fiancée, Bre Sinsel of Grand Island; along with numerous friends and extended family.
Carlos was preceded in death by his maternal grandpa and uncle, Santos Casarez Sr. and Santos Casarez Jr.; paternal grandparents, Meliton and Paula Guerrero; four uncles, Mike, Milton, Vincente and Gilbert Guerrero; and two aunts, Mary and Lucy.
Condolences may be left for Carlos’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.