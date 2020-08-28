Dr. ‘Joe’ Marshall, 77

Dr. Larry “Joe” Marshall, 77, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Service and celebration of Dr. Joe’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at All Faiths Funeral Home. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required. More details will follow.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.