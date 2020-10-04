Dr. Michael O’Brien, 77

Michael “Mick” O’Brien passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 77. He was able to spend his last moments with his loving wife, Donna, of Grand Island.
He was laid to rest at the Grand Island City Cemetery on April 13, 2020.
A celebration of Mick’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Island. President Hector M. Rubio will officiate. To reduce exposure to COVID-19, masks will be required for those attending the service. Arrangements were through Apfel Funeral Home.
Mick was born July 12, 1942, in Salt Lake City to Russell C. and Alberta Lyman O’Brien. His father was active in the U.S. Air Force and Mick was able to experience growing up in Utah, Spokane, Wash; Springfield, Mass; and Roswell, N.M. He attended Brigham Young University, served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France and graduated from Washington University with his DDS.
Mick loved life, learning and helping others. His favorite quote was “life is a banquet and too many are starving to death.” He practiced dentistry and orthodontics for 43 years, and once retired shifted to full time with his skills as a registered piano technician — tuning, repairing, and rebuilding thousands of pianos. He and Donna were able to work together in these and many other pursuits. He was an avid cyclist, heading up what later became the second largest cycling race in the nation. He himself logged many miles pedaling across the USA both by himself, once with his grandson, and several times with Donna on the back of their tandem (bicycle built for two).
An outstanding musician, he played his trombone in the Oshkosh, Wis., symphony and was an accomplished pianist as well. Mick gave piano recitals and hosted concerts that benefited local churches, coached and accompanied, and taught and encouraged many. For the majority of his adult life, he was involved in promoting music in the communities in which he lived– whether serving as a board member, performing in brass quintets, or accompanying community choirs, music was a central part of his life.
He loved the woods. He was a devoted hunter, feeding and teaching many with this hobby and always taught respect and reverence for what God had created.
Mick was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities and was always eager to help someone in need. His legacy of service has been instilled in his grandchildren through annual family reunions, which he courageously commandeered.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, of Grand Island; four children, Michelle (Jeff) Martin of St. Louis, Rusty (Vicki) O’Brien of Louisville, Ky., Lori Lynn Strawbridge of St. Louis, and Kimberly (Henry) Gonzalez of Las Vegas. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren; and his seven siblings, Patricia (Dennis) King of Stevenson Ranch, Calif., Margaret (Lynn) Dayton of Orem, Utah, George (Vicki) O’Brien of American Fork, Utah, Barbara (Kent) Heideman of St. George, Utah, Terri (Michael) Liechty of Provo, Utah, Cindy (Craig) Dayton Evans of Payson, Utah, Carole Ann (Kim) McNaughton of Sewell, N.J.
The family would like to extend a huge appreciation to the heartfelt kindness and care of the nurses and doctors at CHI Health St. Francis.
His days were lengthened for 41 years because of the generous gift of life: two kidney transplants first from a brother and then a sister. Memorials may be made to the Alport Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 4130, Scottsdale, AZ 85261-4130 info@alportsyndrome.org.
