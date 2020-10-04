Dr. Michael O’Brien, 77

Michael “Mick” O’Brien passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 77. He was able to spend his last moments with his loving wife, Donna, of Grand Island.

He was laid to rest at the Grand Island City Cemetery on April 13, 2020.

A celebration of Mick’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Island. President Hector M. Rubio will officiate. To reduce exposure to COVID-19, masks will be required for those attending the service. Arrangements were through Apfel Funeral Home.

Mick was born July 12, 1942, in Salt Lake City to Russell C. and Alberta Lyman O’Brien. His father was active in the U.S. Air Force and Mick was able to experience growing up in Utah, Spokane, Wash; Springfield, Mass; and Roswell, N.M. He attended Brigham Young University, served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France and graduated from Washington University with his DDS.