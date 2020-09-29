Dr. Robert Prokop, 86

WILBER — Dr. Robert J. Prokop was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Wilber to Joseph and Emma (Santin) Prokop and passed away near Crete on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 86.

A public graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Wilber Czech Cemetery at Wilber.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lauber Funeral Home in Milford. Memorials have been established and may be directed in care of Lauber Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Milford, NE 68405.

As a young man, Bob attended Wilber Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1952. He was an excellent athlete, especially in basketball and baseball, and participated in semi-pro leagues. He furthered his education by receiving his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and mathematics at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1956. Later he earned his master’s degree in subfields of chemistry, followed by a doctorate in organic and biochemistry in which Bob received his medical degree.

He practiced medicine for over 35 years. Bob spent a number of terms serving on the Board of Regents with the University of Nebraska from 1971-1982, as well as running as a candidate for governor in the 1980s. He also had a great passion for farming, and was active in agriculture, managing and operating farms in Nance and Saline counties.