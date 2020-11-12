Duane Voss, 87

CAIRO — Duane D. Voss, 87, of Cairo passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Oberbeck officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family present from 4 to 6, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. CDC guidelines and masks will be required. Duane’s funeral service will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend on our YouTube channel at bit.ly/34dhotA or can be accessed through the link on his obituary on the funeral home website.

Duane Donald was born May 20, 1933, in Grand Island to Joseph and Lenora (Cole) Voss. He attended Jefferson Elementary and Walnut Junior High in Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High.

In August 1953, he went into the Army. He served in the medical field and was honorably discharged in 1955.

After service, he continued to farm the family farm his great-grandfather had homesteaded. He was married to Ethel Lucille Runge on June 2, 1957, at Cairo. They lived on the same farm all their married life.