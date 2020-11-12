Duane Voss, 87

CAIRO — Duane D. Voss, 87, of Cairo passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Oberbeck officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family present from 4 to 6, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. CDC guidelines and masks will be required. Duane’s funeral service will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend on our YouTube channel at bit.ly/34dhotA or can be accessed through the link on his obituary on the funeral home website.
Duane Donald was born May 20, 1933, in Grand Island to Joseph and Lenora (Cole) Voss. He attended Jefferson Elementary and Walnut Junior High in Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
In August 1953, he went into the Army. He served in the medical field and was honorably discharged in 1955.
After service, he continued to farm the family farm his great-grandfather had homesteaded. He was married to Ethel Lucille Runge on June 2, 1957, at Cairo. They lived on the same farm all their married life.
Along with farming, Duane worked at Webb Livestock, Grand Island Elevators and Gro-Rite Premixes. He was a custodian for The State Bank of Cairo from 1987 until 2007, then for Pathway Bank from 2007 until 2010.
Duane was affiliated with Aerie No. 378 of the fraternal order of Eagles in Grand Island, becoming a member in 1951. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 53 and he received his 60-year pin and certificate in 2014. He was also a member of the Council No 134 of the United Commercial Travelers of America since 1972.
He loved the farm and enjoyed traveling, and it was very special to him to have coffee and conversation with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel; sons, Doug Voss (Barbara Beyke) and Dennis (Kelly) Voss; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, David D. (Carol) Voss.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald Duane, in 1996; an uncle and aunt, Dale and Lucille Lamb; a brother-in-law, Lyle Harders; sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, Lawrence and Iona Rolofson; and a nephew, Ron Harders.
Memorials are suggested to Berwick Cemetery or Cairo Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.