E. June Bentz, 97

E. June Bentz, 97, formerly of Hastings, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village, Grand Island.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lbvfh.

Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.

Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.

Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

