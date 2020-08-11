PAPILLION — Edward “Ed” J. Rother, 67, of Papillion passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha.
A private graveside service will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.
Ed was born Aug. 10, 1952, to Henry G. and Ethel (Whalen) Rother in St Paul.
Ed was in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, where he was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in finance and accounting.
He married Kathy (Hancock) on Feb. 6, 1976. He was employed by Accredited Collection Services of Omaha.
He is survived by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and daughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the wounded vets from the 101st Airborne.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com