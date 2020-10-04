‘Ed’ Slips, 74

Edward “Ed” James Slips, 74, of Grand Island passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Memorial service and celebration of Ed’s life will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at United Congregation Church with the Rev. Steven Mitchell officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Ed was born Nov. 15, 1945, in Grand Island, the son of Edward and Enid (Gipe) Slips. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1964. Ed then attended Kearney State College before he enlisted in the United States Navy on April 16, 1968. He was stationed at various duty stations in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged Nov. 8, 1971. He then returned to Kearney State College and graduated in 1973 with a degree in history/social science.

He was employed with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services as a parole officer for 37 years, from which he retired. On May 30, 2007, Ed married Terry Snodgrass.

Ed was a member of the Grand Island United Veterans Club Honor Guard and had proudly received the position of commander. He was also a member of the United Congregational Church and the American Legion.