Edith Burson, 64

Edith Ann Burson, 64, of Grand Island, died Aug. 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at National Cemetery south of Burwell. Pastor JB Sikes will officiate. The family asks for no flowers, please; memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in Burwell. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
Edith was born March 10, 1956, in Burwell to Mike and Alice (Bruha) Hulinsky.
Edith married Marvin Burson in 1975. They were divorced in 2009.
Edith enjoyed cooking, gardening and her kids.
Edith is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Joe and Angie Burson, Chad Burson of Grand Island and Chris Burson of Kearney; three grandchildren; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Vince and June Hulinsky of Burwell, Ray and Virgie Hulinsky of LaMars, Iowa, and Lumir and Connie Hulinsky of Lincoln.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Stan Hulinsky.