Edward ‘Ed’ Slips, 74

Edward “Ed” James Slips, 74, of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Memorial service and celebration of Ed’s life will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at United Congregation Church, with the Rev. Steven Mitchell officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
