 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward ‘Ed’ Slips, 74

Edward ‘Ed’ Slips, 74

Edward “Ed” James Slips, 74, of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Memorial service and celebration of Ed’s life will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at United Congregation Church, with the Rev. Steven Mitchell officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts