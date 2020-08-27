Edward ‘Ed’ Slips, 97

Edward L. “Ed” Slips, 97, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A graveside service and burial of ashes will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Grand Island City Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Army and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
