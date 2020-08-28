Edward ‘Ed’ Slips, 97

Edward Lawrence “Ed” Slips, 97, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A graveside service and burial of ashes will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grand Island City Cemetery, with honors provided by the United States Army, United Veterans Honor Guard and Grand Island Fire Department.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Ed was born May 6, 1923, in South Boston, Mass., the son of Stanley and Henrietta (Swiszcz) Slips. He graduated from South Boston High School, Class of 1941.
On March 18, 1943, Ed entered the United States Army Air Corps, assigned to the South Pacific Theater at Iwo Jima. He was honorably discharged March 2, 1946, attaining the rank of Corporal. He met his wife, Enid Gipe, while on a pass from the Grand Island Air Base and they were married Jan. 8, 1945. The couple made their home in Grand Island.
Ed worked hard to support his family, many times working two or three separate jobs. He was a fireman for the city of Grand Island, retiring after 21 years. As a man raised with a strong work ethic, he continued employment as a custodian for Grand Island Public Schools for 14 years, then worked at Central Catholic for another 10 years.
Ed enjoyed collecting anything and everything. He also gave many of his treasures away and loved to send something home with anyone who stopped by.
Those who will treasure his memory include his children, Edward (Terry) Slips of Grand Island, Nancy (Jerald) Bandt of Alma and Julie (Kenneth) Effenbeck of Deshler; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Enid, in January 2015; a half brother, John Storrow; and a half sister, Alice Daly.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
