ST. PAUL — Edward Lanka, 94, of St. Paul died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
It was Edward’s wish to donate his body for the benefit of medical science to the Nebraska Anatomical Board in Omaha. Future burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul. Due to COVID-19, attendance and travel restrictions, a celebration of Edward’s life will be held at a later date.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Edward Lanka was born May 4, 1926, southeast of St. Paul, the son of James and Hilda (Dobish) Lanka.
Edward grew up on the family farm and attended the original District 65 Bunker Hill School and was a 1945 graduate of St. Paul High School.
He was united in marriage to Shirley M.D. Pedersen on June 15, 1946, at Omaha. The couple began their married life in Omaha and then settled on their farm near St. Paul. During his years of farming, he also worked as a chemist at a sugar beet factory in Grand Island, and as an income tax preparer for an attorney in St. Paul. Later, he established a business, Lanka Tax Service, in St. Paul. The couple moved from the farm into St. Paul, where he lived the rest of his life.
Edward was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul from when it was first established and considered it an honor to serve many roles in the church over the years. Edward enjoyed gardening, taking Shirley for rides on his motorcycle, playing cards and board games with Shirley, family and friends, listening to polka music, eating popcorn and sharing his sense of humor and personality with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of St. Paul; children, Lana Cruz of Inavale, Leighton “Lee” Lanka of Grand Island and Lori Amico and Karl Grupe of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Steven (Heather) Dolan of Phelps, N.Y., Kimberly (Darrol) Prusia of Puebla City, Mexico, Lisa (Jeremy) Carpenter of Lincoln, James (Crystal) Buscher of Lincoln, Jennifer (Mike) Jensen of Hurricane, Utah, Amber Knapp of Lincoln, Christopher Amico and his special friend, Saadet, of Wrentham, Mass., and Alexandra Amico of Philadelphia, Pa.; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lola Sperling of St. Paul and Kathryn Dubas of Fullerton; and a brother-in-law, Clayton (Geraldine) Pedersen, of St. Paul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Emil and Elnor Pedersen; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Charlotte Lanka; and sisters-in-law and spouses, Joan and Marvin Christensen, Phyllis and Otto Gebhardt, Loraine and George Wozniak, Melvin Sperling, Emil Dubas and Tuffy Beed.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Edward’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
