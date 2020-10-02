ST. PAUL — Edward Lanka, 94, of St. Paul died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

It was Edward’s wish to donate his body for the benefit of medical science to the Nebraska Anatomical Board in Omaha. Future burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul. Due to COVID-19, attendance and travel restrictions, a celebration of Edward’s life will be held at a later date.

Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Edward Lanka was born May 4, 1926, southeast of St. Paul, the son of James and Hilda (Dobish) Lanka.

Edward grew up on the family farm and attended the original District 65 Bunker Hill School and was a 1945 graduate of St. Paul High School.

He was united in marriage to Shirley M.D. Pedersen on June 15, 1946, at Omaha. The couple began their married life in Omaha and then settled on their farm near St. Paul. During his years of farming, he also worked as a chemist at a sugar beet factory in Grand Island, and as an income tax preparer for an attorney in St. Paul. Later, he established a business, Lanka Tax Service, in St. Paul. The couple moved from the farm into St. Paul, where he lived the rest of his life.