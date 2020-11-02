COLUMBUS — Elaine M. Colitzas, 76, of Columbus, formerly of Doniphan, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 11:30 a.m. in Cedarview Cemetery, Doniphan. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island.

CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. The graveside service will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family. You are encouraged to sign Elaine’s guestbook and view her video at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Elaine was born April 28, 1944, in West Point. She was the daughter of Joe and Elsie (Schafer) Litz.

Elaine grew up in Monterey and Dodge. She graduated from Dodge High School in 1962. After high school she moved to Columbus, where she met her future husband, George W. Colitzas. After a short courtship the couple married on Dec. 22, 1962, at Rockport, Mo. They lived in York and Wood River before settling in Doniphan in 1978.