Elaine Miller, 91

POLK — Elaine M. Miller, 91, of Polk died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Midwest Covenant Homes in Stromsburg.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to High Prairie Community Church.

Elaine Miller was born Elaine M. Berg on Oct. 24, 1929, at Lincoln, the daughter of Henry and Alverta (Dienart) Berg. She attended schools in Lancaster County and Lincoln, graduating from Northeast High School in 1947.

Following her graduation, Elaine attended the Lincoln School of Commerce and graduated in 1948. She worked at various secretarial jobs, the longest being five years with the Lincoln Veterans Hospital. On Aug. 22, 1954, Elaine married Dwayne Miller. They lived in the Polk area, farming until Dwayne retired. They then moved to Polk, where she remained until moving to Midwest Covenant Homes in Stromsburg.

Elaine was a member of the First Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed the traveling and camping she and Dwayne did when they could, along with her gardening and being outdoors. Elaine was strong in her faith and known as an excellent listener. Her greatest enjoyment came from being a wife and mother.