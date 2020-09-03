Elaine Swadley, 88, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Third City Christian Church. The Rev. Scott Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Third City Christian Church or to the family.
Elaine was born April 1, 1932, in Cushing, daughter of Daniel and “Rena” Irene (Irwin) Schenck.
She was raised in St. Paul with her 13 brothers and sisters, Elaine graduated from St. Paul High School in 1950. While employed at the St. Paul movie theater, she met the love of her life, Wayne Swadley, and they were married Nov. 25, 1950. The couple was blessed with two children and made their home in Palmer.
Elaine was a devoted mother and loved to be active in all community events. She was a large part of planning the fall festival in Palmer and was a member of the St. Paul Historical Society. Elaine loved being a part of any activity that could include her family and extended family. Elaine and Wayne enjoyed staying at their cabin on Sherman Lake and she loved to fish whenever she had the chance. Sitting on the patio watching her birds was a favorite pastime for Elaine.
Her memory is cherished by her husband of almost 70 years, Wayne; children, Rena Green of Grand Island and David (Deb) Swadley of Arizona; grandchildren, Angie, Michelle, Brandon, Nicole, Amber and Sharon; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Dan Schenck, Earl Schenck, Gerald “Jerry” Schenck, Harold Schenck and Bob Schenck; sisters, LaFern Mudloff and Bonnie Clayton; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Harold Green; brothers, Ed Schenck and infant twins, Floyd and Lloyd Schenck; and sisters, Deloris Hilt, Irene Kezeor and Darlene Sidel.
Condolences may be left for Elaine’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.
