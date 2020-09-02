 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elaine Swadley, 88

Elaine Swadley, 88

Only $5 for 5 months

Elaine Swadley, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Third City Christian Church. The Rev. Scott Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.

Elaine Swadley, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Third City Christian Church. The Rev. Scott Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts