Eldon Elsberry, 79

CENTRAL CITY — Eldon E. Elsberry, 79, of Central City died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his daughter’s home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Heartland Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Zeke Pipher.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at the church. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Hope Christian School in Cairo and Nebraska Christian Schools and condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Eldon Earl Elsberry was born March 20, 1941, to Earl and Lottie (Jensen) Elsberry in Royal. He attended Royal Schools and graduated in 1959. Following graduation, Eldon farmed for a few years, then attended St. Paul Bible College in St. Paul, Minn., where he met Geneva Ford. They dated for a few years and married Oct. 26, 1963, in her hometown of Louisville, Ky. They came back to the family farm near Royal. While on the farm, Rebecca Christine was born Aug. 15, 1964, followed by Judith Joy on May 10, 1966.
On Jan. 28, 1966, there was a terrible snowstorm; Eldon was headed to a farm sale to begin establishing a farm of his own. As he headed to the sale he ran into the back of a snow plow, he spent three days wrestling with God about his future calling as a pastor. In August 1966, Eldon, Geneva, Rebecca, and Judi packed up and headed to Toccoa Falls Bible College in Toccoa, Ga. In the following years as Eldon worked full time and attended college part time, two more daughters were born to them, Beth Geneva on Feb. 20, 1969, and Christi Rene on Nov. 26, 1971. Upon Eldon’s graduation in May 1974, he took their first church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Eldon returned his family to Toccoa Falls Bible College in 1977, where he worked as head of plant operations. On Nov. 7, 1977, following a week of torrential rain, the earthen dam above the campus broke, releasing 26 acres of water into the valley. Eldon, a volunteer fireman, was watching a bridge for the flooding when he was nearly drowned by the floodwaters, but God had other plans for him.
In 1979, Eldon pastored at Christian Missionary Alliance in Madison, Ind. In 1981, Eldon then moved his family back to his hometown near Brunswick. He filled a pulpit for a small group of people who were looking for a church pastor. This church became Orchard Evangelical Free Church. In 1984, he took a position at Central City Evangelical Free, which would later be known as Heartland Evangelical Free Church. In 1987, Eldon took the Cairo Baptist Church and retired from ministry in 2008, after 21 years. Following his retirement, Eldon and Geneva spent winters helping build churches and houses, and preaching in Mexico and Texas. He filled pulpits for churches and pastors in the area. He performed countless weddings, funerals and baby dedications for years. Baptizing and leading many to deep and meaningful relationships with Jesus Christ. He also dedicated all 10 of his grandchildren. Eldon loved his God first, and Geneva and his four daughters fiercely. He loved people.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Geneva, of Central City; his daughters, Rebecca (Todd) Williams, of Siloam Springs, Ark., Judith (Mark) McHargue, of Central City, Beth (Allen) Richard, of Owasso, Okla., Christi (Lon) Loy, of Central City; his grandchildren, Andrew (Emily) of Central City, Jessica of Salt Lake City, Jordan (Janae) of Central City, Morgan (Scott) of Carrolton, Texas, Rachel (Daniel) of Holland, Mich., Makenna of Lincoln, Adelynn of Owasso, Okla., Charis of Central City, Bryce of Owasso, Okla., and Micah of Central City; and great-grandchildren, Carl, Rex, Willa, Evelyn, Austin and Charlotte.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Raymond and Lottie Louise Elsberry.