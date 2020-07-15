ST. LIBORY — Eldon C. Wichmann, 82, of St. Libory died unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Eldon was born on Oct. 30, 1937, on the family farm northeast of St. Libory, the son of Clarence O. and Frieda S. (Pape) Wichmann.
He received his education at Merrick County District 45 rural school and at Zion Lutheran Parochial School in Worms. After completing his schooling, he farmed with his father.
He was united in marriage to Rita A. Arends on Sept. 15, 1959, at St. Libory’s Catholic Church in St. Libory. The couple lived their entire married life on the Wichmann home place, where they farmed, at one time operated a dairy and raised cattle. They celebrated 60 years of marriage last fall.
He was a member of St. Libory’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1918, of which he was a former Grand Knight, and the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association. He was also a longtime 4-H leader of the Gage Valley Beefers 4-H Club and was honored in 2001 as a Friend of 4-H.
Eldon enjoyed farm life, hard work and square hay bailing. He loved polka music, the Howard County Fair and attending cattle and bull sales.
He is survived by his wife, Rita of St. Libory; children and spouses, Jeff and Jacy Wichmann of Plattsmouth, Rodney and Kay Wichmann of St. Libory, Brad and Chris Wichmann of Palmer, Darren Wichmann of Grand Island, Jody Wichmann of Syracuse and Sherise and Rich Loeffelbein of Palmer; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sheila Wichmann; a son, Chad Wichmann; sisters, Mary Ann Kroeger and Lucille Garbers; an infant brother, Harry Wichmann; and in-laws, Clarence and Mayme Arends.
