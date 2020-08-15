WESTBROOK, Minn. — Elizabeth Anne Kohls, a former Grand Island resident, passed away July 25, 2020, at the age of 86 in Westbrook, Minn.
She was born Nov. 7, 1933. When Elizabeth was 1 eyar old, she was adopted by Melvin C. and Lubertta Martin. She received her education in the Newton, Kan., public schools and continued her education to become a radiologist.
On Dec. 21, 1963, Elizabeth was united in marriage to Orville Dean Kohls in Newton, and this union blessed them with two daughters: Jane and LuAnne. Elizabeth and Orville later lived in Grand Island.
Elizabeth enjoyed the simple things in life. Music was one of Elizabeth’s greatest loves. When she was younger, she learned to play the violin. Once Elizabeth’s children were grown and on their own, she picked the violin back up. She enjoyed sewing as well.
Missing Elizabeth are her daughters, Jane (John) Hansen and LuAnne Kohls, and grandchildren Sam, Jonah and Ben Hansen.
She was preceded in eternal life by her parents, Melvin and Lubertta; husband, Orville; and twin sister, Margaret.