Ellen Goerl, 91

ST. PAUL — Ellen L. Goerl, 91, of St. Paul, formerly of St. Libory and Grand Island, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Libory’s Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a vigil service at 7. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks are required. The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to St. Libory’s Catholic Cemetery.
Ellen was born on Feb. 24, 1929, on the family farm in Hamilton County, near Doniphan, the daughter of William and Emma (Hamann) Horst. She attended Hall County District 19 rural school. Upon completing her education, she worked in Grand Island at Jack & Jill grocery store and worked for a local family in their home and assisted them in entertaining guests.
She was united in marriage to Victor E. Goerl on Nov. 6, 1949, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The couple lived on a farm near Grand Island. In 1951, they moved to a farm north of St. Libory, where they raised their family.
In 1980, Ellen moved to Grand Island, where she worked at the Conoco Cafe and the VA Medical Center, retiring in 1994. She later moved to St. Paul, where she lived the rest of her life.
While living in St. Libory, she was an active member of St. Libory’s Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. When she moved to Grand Island, she attended St. Leo’s Catholic Church, where she was also active in the Council of Catholic Women and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a longtime member of the Liederkranz.
Ellen enjoyed crafting, traveling, dancing and her rose garden. Her greatest pleasure was caring for her children and grandchildren and actually anyone who needed caring for.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Barb and Jerry Sack of St. Paul, Pat and John Epp of Grand Island, Mike Goerl of Grand Island, Linda and Rick Goettsche of St. Paul, Kevin and Margy Goerl of Grand Island, Dan and Kristi Goerl of Gainesville, Va., Lisa and Charlie Asche of Grand Island and Keith and Kendra Goerl of Valparaiso, Ind.; 28 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; the father of her children, Victor Goerl of Grand Island; sisters, Betty Vanosdall of Grand Island and Margie Thomssen of Lincoln; and brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sharon Horst of Johnson Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Mary Ellen; brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Imogene Horst; sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Hollis Steinbeck; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Vanosdall and David Thomssen.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Ellen’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.