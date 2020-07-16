BELLEVUE — Elsie Mae Frogge, 89, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Bellevue at the age of 89 years. She was born on Friday, May 4, 1931, in Arapahoe.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at Bethany Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow.

Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Arapahoe City Cemetery (Hwy. 283 3/4mi. south of Rd. 725, Arapahoe, NE 68922)

She is survived by her children, James (Iris) Frogge, Jeana (Peter) Svoboda, Scott (Mary Jane) Frogge and Sonia (Jeffrey) Robins; sister, Dorothy (Harry) Wilson; brothers, Tobias “Bud” (Gwen), Glenn (Jo), Leonard (Wyoma) and Harold (Kathy) DeVries; sisters-in-law, Audrey DeVries and Lois (Robert ) Frogge; grandchildren, Barbara Franklin, Bradley Frogge, James A. (Tonia) Frogge, Lauricia (Sheldon) Epp, Victoria Frogge, Mallory Torres, Richard Svoboda, Laurel Frogge, Ethan and Chloe Robins; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elsie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Tobias and Elsie DeVries; her loving husband of 36 years, Richard R. Frogge; sisters, Mary (Raymond) Bockerman and Phyllis (Stanley) Alexander; and brothers, Carl DeVries, Wayne (Marilyn) DeVries, Jack DeVries and Charles (Diane) DeVries.

Service information

Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Jul 17
Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Jul 18
Graveside
Saturday, July 18, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Arapahoe City Cemetery
Hwy. 283 3/4 of a mile South of Rd. 725
Arapahoe , NE. 68922
