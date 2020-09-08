 Skip to main content
Emily Bialas, 93

FULLERTON — Emily Jane Bialas, 93, of Fullerton passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a rosary service to follow, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and funeral.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

