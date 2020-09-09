Emily Bialas, 93

FULLERTON — Emily Jane Bialas, 93, of Fullerton passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery at Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary service at 7, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and funeral. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Emily was born Aug. 3, 1927, to Mike and Valeria (Zelazny) Prososki in rural Nance County. She grew up south of Fullerton and attended District 34, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School at Krakow, and Fullerton High School.
She married Steve Bialas on May 27, 1947, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at Krakow. They made their home on an acreage outside of Fullerton, where Steve owned the Mobile station and operated the Mobile tank wagon, and Emily was the bookkeeper for both businesses. Steve and Emily also owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Fullerton. They retired in 1980.
Steve and Emily enjoyed traveling after retirement, visiting casinos, playing cards, and having their morning coffee with friends. She always had a huge garden and canned food. After Steve passed away in 2000, Emily moved into Fullerton, where she resided until her passing.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society and the Fullerton American Legion Auxiliary; and served as a board member for Fullerton Senior Center.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Marjorie and Jerome Gaver of Columbus, Donna and Steve Nathan of Fullerton, Norman and Janette Bialas of Fullerton and Tim and Jeanette Bialas of Omaha; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Alphonse and Bobbi Prososki of Ralston; four brothers- and sisters-in-law, Johnnie and Maxine Bialas, Richard Bialas, Daniel and Emily Bialas and Walter and Beverly Bialas; and three sisters-in-law, Rose Tworek, Rita Bialas and Geraldine Prososki.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; her parents; a twin brother, Emil Prososki; two brothers, Eddie and Richard; a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Frank Chlopek; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Edward and Helen Bialas, Louie and Anne Bialas, Leonard and Alice Bialas, Lloyd Bialas and Ted Tworek; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Francis Zelazny, Belle and Stanley Zona, and Dorothy Bialas.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.