Eric Johnson, 44

CENTRAL CITY — Eric Scott Johnson, 44, of Central City died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, as a result of a car accident.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, private graveside services will be held for the family on Wednesday at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara, with a public Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.

Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City will be assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family to be used to help complete his son’s Eagle Scout project in Central City or to Camp Augustine Scout Camp in Grand Island.

Eric was born during a snowstorm on Nov. 18, 1975, in Lynch to Wilton and Georgia (Scott) Johnson. After living a year in Iowa, his family moved to a farm south of Verdel. In 1988 the Johnsons moved their house from the farm into Niobrara, where Eric went to school until his graduation from Niobrara High School in 1994.

Eric had a love for airplanes and flying and dreamed of being a pilot one day. He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he majored in aviation and took private pilot lessons. Eric met his wife, Beth (Rohrer) Johnson, while still in high school and they were married on July 15, 1995. After college, the couple lived for a year in Hay Springs and then moved to Franklin, where they lived for six years.