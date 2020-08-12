Erla Pauline Bradshaw, 86, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
There are no services at this time. There will be a burial of ashes at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomington. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Erla was born April 23, 1934, in rural Franklin County, the daughter of Earl and Frances (Strayer) Hughes. She was one of 11 children.
Erla married Jack Henderson, and to this marriage two daughters were born, Jackie and Debra Elaine. They later divorced.
On Aug. 23, 1960, she married the love of her life, Sidney L. Bradshaw, in Lincoln. They had one son, Mark Eugene. Most of their marriage was spent in Franklin and Bloomington. Erla spent many years working at Brad’s Supper Club in Franklin.
Erla loved Nebraska Cornhusker sports and her family. If you handed her any baby, she was happy.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband, Sidney Bradshaw; grandchildren and their spouses, Amber and Trevor Harm, Kyle and Nicole Bradshaw, Jessica and Jon Romine and Tyler Bradshaw; nine great-grandchildren; a brother and sister; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all of her children; a grandson; two brothers; and six sisters.
