Ethelene Russell, 80

FULLERTON — Mrs. Ethelene R. Russell, 80, loving grandmother, of rural Fullerton, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Memorials may be designated to the family. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Face coverings will be required.

Ethelene was born June 20, 1940, in rural Buffalo County to Raymond and Elma (Stubblefield) Watson. She grew up working on the family farm south of Shelton. She graduated from Shelton High School and earned a degree in home economics from Kearney State College. Ethelene taught at Central City High School after graduation. She married John H. Russell in 1963 and moved to the Russell family farm southwest of Fullerton. She raised two children, Kimberly Rae and John Calvin Russell. She was a wonderful grandmother to her two grandchildren, Carina Sonrisa and John Calvin Russell Jr.

She was known for her strong sense of faith, her baking and seamstress skills as well as her strong business sense. She served on the local school board, volunteered for the church governance and local social clubs.