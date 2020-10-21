 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethelene Russell, 80

Ethelene Russell, 80

FULLERTON — Mrs. Ethelene R. Russell, 80, loving grandmother, of rural Fullerton, passed away Oct. 19, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Memorials may be designated to the family.

CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Face coverings will be required.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts