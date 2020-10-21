Ethelene Russell, 80

FULLERTON — Mrs. Ethelene R. Russell, 80, loving grandmother, of rural Fullerton, passed away Oct. 19, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Memorials may be designated to the family.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Face coverings will be required.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.
