Eugene W. “Jeff” Jeffres, 89, of Grand Island died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home.
On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Jeff pulled his final train out of Grand Island with a departure time of 10:39 p.m., destination: HEAVEN. This 42-year Union Pacific railroad engineer, known as the “Legend,” was also designated the U.P. million-dollar man, as he was the only engineer who could commandeer his train with 100 loaded cars up “Bunker Hill” with two engines. His trusted Brakeman was Rod Weitzel and they were proud to have their picture in their engine on the U.P. Calendar.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Scotia. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia, with graveside military honors by Reuben Beck American Legion Post 150 of Scotia.
Visitation to celebrate his life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the restoration of the Grand Island Veterans Home and Cemetery.
Eugene Wayne “Jeff” Jeffres was born on Dec. 4, 1930, at Scotia, the son of Clint and Pearl (Leibli) Jeffres. He had two sisters, Doris and Darlene; a brother, Daryl, and stepbrothers; all of whom preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Michael and Tammy Jeffres of Worms, Steven and Patty Sumi of Orange, Calif., Sandi and Mark Britton of Fort Collins, Colo., Susan Jeffres of Grand Island and Laura Jeffres of Republican City; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two cousins, Donna Keener and Shirley Kleven.
Jeff enlisted in the United States Marines at El Toro Santa Anna, Calif., on June 14, 1950, to serve six years. He was an Aviation Supply Supervisor, holding the rank of Staff Sergeant upon discharge. He was proud to acquire his rank in such a short time and always said he was a “Marine first.”
At a very early age he was industrious and over the years invested in many real estate parcels, four of which were motels. His homes he built were featured “homes of the month.” He was a hard worker and through his success, helped a lot of people.
At the age of 75 he could do 50 one-armed push-ups (Marine style) and at age 68 he could lift two 50-pound elevator weights over his head 13 times, (as witnessed by his good friend Scott Noonan).
Many great men leave this earth at the same time as a great event. In the case of Eugene Jeffres, the Neowise comet came closer to Earth — how fitting — “How Great Thou Art.”
