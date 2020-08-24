Eugene Pletcher, 90, of Grand Island went to his Heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Tiffany Square.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the North Loup Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion and U.S. Air Force.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed with face coverings required during both visitation hours and service.
