Evelyn O’Neill, 70

Evelyn Jessie O’Neill, 70, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after living life to her fullest, always happy, rising above all obstacles and with a smile and hug for everyone.
Services will be Friday, Oct. 30. A Rosary will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. The service will be live streamed on All Faiths Facebook page.
More details will follow.
