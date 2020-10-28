Evelyn O’Neill, 70

Evelyn Jessie O’Neill, 70, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after living life to her fullest, always happy, rising above all obstacles and with a smile and hug for everyone.

Services will be Friday, Oct. 30. A Rosary will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. The service will be live streamed on All Faiths Facebook page.