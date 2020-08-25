Everett McDowell, 88, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in Smith Center, Kan., with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon at Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary, 116 W First St., Smith Center, KS 66967. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery at Smith Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Memorials are designated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Everett was born Sept. 17, 1931, the oldest son of Glen and Helen (Schalansky) McDowell in Webster, Kan.
Everett graduated eighth grade from a country school in Smith County, Kan. He pursued his love for the land, buying his first farmstead consisting of 250 acres at 16 years old, and eventually fulfilling his dream of having 1,000 acres and 100 head of cattle.
On Sept. 25, 1955, Everett married the love of his life, Joleen Holmes, beginning their life together on their farm near Athol in Smith County. They loved their farm and caring for the land.
In 1976, they were called to serve as ordained elders in the World Wide Church of God and moved to Grand Island. They made a life together with love and teamwork in raising their nine children.
In addition to serving in the church, he started McDowell and Sons Lawn Care Service in Grand Island. During the 35-plus years he owned the business, he gave many youth their first job opportunity and instilled in them a strong work ethic. He took pride in a job well done and keeping everything in its place.
Everett enjoyed gardening with Joleen. They always had a large garden and readily shared their harvest with others. He delighted in growing many types of flowers, especially roses. He played a mean game of pitch and loved playing Risk with his grandkids, but his real competitive spirit showed while playing mini golf.
Everett is survived by his children and their spouses, Brenda Struble of Medford, Okla., Brian and Debra McDowell of Weston, Mo., Brice McDowell of Phoenix, Ariz., Blake and Delonna McDowell of Grand Island, Beverly and DeForest Walker of Loveland, Colo., Beth and Mike Lebeda of Medford, Okla., Bridget and Tony Tatum of Wichita, Kan., and Becky McDowell and Clark Gauthier of Grand Island; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda McDowell of Spokane, Wash; 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Duane “John” and Jerald “Sam”; three sisters, Pauline, Carol “Dot” and Ellen “Dee”; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Joleen, on March 8, 2020; a son, Brad, on Jan. 6, 2020; his parents; five sisters, Glennis, Joyce, Loretta, Margaret and Terry; and a daughter-in-law, Cindi McDowell.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.