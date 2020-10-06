Fern Kunze, 92

Fern Marie Kunze, 92, of Grand Island, peacefully went to her eternal home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Tiffany Square.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Memorials are suggested to Palmer Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Fern was born on Feb. 23, 1928. on a farm near Wolbach. the daughter of Timothy and Lola (Berney) Silk. She was raised north of Cushing. graduating from St. Paul High School class of 1945. Fern became a school teacher, teaching at Bunker Hilland Gage Valley near Palmer.

On Dec. 26, 1946, she was united in marriage to Max Kunze, a young soldier returning home to rob the cradle of this 19-year-old school teacher. This union was blessed with three children, Carolyn, Jan and Mike. Fern was the mother of two Homecoming Queens and a son with no royalty in his blood. The family lived in Palmer for five years before moving to a farm north of Worms where they farmed for 40 years. They retired to Grand Island in 1991.