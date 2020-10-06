Fern Kunze, 92

Fern Marie Kunze, 92, of Grand Island, peacefully went to her eternal home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Tiffany Square.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Memorials are suggested to Palmer Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Fern was born on Feb. 23, 1928. on a farm near Wolbach. the daughter of Timothy and Lola (Berney) Silk. She was raised north of Cushing. graduating from St. Paul High School class of 1945. Fern became a school teacher, teaching at Bunker Hilland Gage Valley near Palmer.
On Dec. 26, 1946, she was united in marriage to Max Kunze, a young soldier returning home to rob the cradle of this 19-year-old school teacher. This union was blessed with three children, Carolyn, Jan and Mike. Fern was the mother of two Homecoming Queens and a son with no royalty in his blood. The family lived in Palmer for five years before moving to a farm north of Worms where they farmed for 40 years. They retired to Grand Island in 1991.
In addition to being a farm wife, Fern worked as a teller at Fonner Park for many years, as a holiday gift-wrapper at North Skagway, and sold Fashion 220 Cosmetics for 25 years. She and Max wintered in Arizona for many years. She wss a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, past President of the Ladies Platt Duetsche, and a member of the Jolly Wives Extension Club. Fern and Max enjoyed Saturday dances and playing cards with the “Dirty Dozen Club”. She was the "dill pickle queen" of Howard County Fair for many years. Fern was a social butterfly.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children and their spouses, Carolyn Wieck of Omaha, Jan and Dennis “Jake” Jakob of Grand Island and Mike and Michelle-Tebbe Kunze of Grand Island; her grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Michelle Wieck, Brent and Paula Wieck, Jay and Jamie Jakob, Jon and Rachel Jakob, Jill and Andy Bonczynski and Todd Kunze; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Gary Parmley of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Now as Fern joins her husband in their eternal home, Max will no longer be able to finish a story. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wayne Silk; a sister, Lavona Gillha; and a son-in-law, Alan Wieck.
