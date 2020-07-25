Florence E. Rozendal, 70, of Grand Island, formerly of Hastings, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.
Celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Livestreaming of the service will be on All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island Facebook. CDC guidelines will be observed, with face masks required.
Family will greet friends from noon to service time. Memorials are suggested to the State Veterans Cemetery Grand Island fund drive.
Florence was born on April 10, 1950, at Hastings, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Osgood) Casteel. She graduated from Hastings High School, class of 1968. She married Leon Meyers in 1970. This union was blessed with children: Cindy and Mark. Mr. Meyers died in 1976. She then married Harley Rozendal in 1978. This union was blessed with a son: Ryan. Mr. Rozendal died in 2004.
Florence worked as a dental assistant and then became a dental hygienist. She worked for Family Dental Care from 1984 to 2015. Following her retirement, she worked as a hostess for Mid Nebraska Speedway.
She volunteered for the Nebraska State Fair and for Mission of Mercy Dental Care. Her memberships included the Order of the Eastern Star and Purple Heart Association.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Cindy (Ted) Thelander of Hastings, Mark (Terra) Rozendal of Grand Island and Ryan Rozendal (Kelly Fastnacht) of Grand Island; six grandchildren, Jordyn Meyers, Haley Rivera, Alexis, Mallory, Reese and Macey Rozendal; great-grandson, Brayan Rivera-Garcia; brother, James Casteel of Hastings; sister, Nance Meyer of Colorado; and cousin, Ivy Ruckman of Utah.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands and her parents.