Floyd “Rocky” W. Maret, 65, of Grand Island died July 20, 2020.
A service to honor Rocky will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Rocky was born Aug. 22, 1954, at Grand Island, the son of Paul and Maxine (Gawrick) Maret. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1972. Rocky married Mary Johnston in 1982.
He was a welder by trade and embodied the phrase “another man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” Rocky had a big heart, enjoyed people and loved to keep busy.
Survivors include his mother, Maxine Maret, of Lincoln; daughters, Valerie Maret of Grand Island, Sarah Maret of Loup City and Kristi Gray of Hays, Kan.; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.