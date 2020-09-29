‘Fran’ Brandon, 76

OMAHA — Frances Ann Brandon, lover of family, friends and laughter, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a four-year battle with cancer.

A private service will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, with a memorial service to be scheduled when conditions allow.

Born in Rockford, Ill., on Jan. 10, 1944, to Glenn and Catherine Shomler, Fran was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1962. While attending Edgewood College in Madison Wis., Fran met the love of her life, Hugh Brandon. Hugh and Fran were married on Aug. 13, 1966.

Hugh was hired as a teacher and coach at Hay Springs in 1972. Fran raised their four children there before the family moved to Grand Island. Hugh was the Superintendent/Principal at Grand Island Central Catholic for 12 years and Fran taught fourth grade at West Lawn Elementary for 15 years. In 2008, they moved to Gretna to be closer to their children.

Her survivors include her husband of 54 years, Hugh; children, Mike (Kelly) Brandon, Kelly Brandon, Erin (Travis) Meismer and Sean Brandon; and siblings, Dan and Sue Shomler, Mary and Tom Thompson, Bill and Pam Shomler, Kathy and Phil Cortolano and Liz and Scott Waller. She also has eight cherished grandchildren.

Fran was welcomed into Heaven by her parents.