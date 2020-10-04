Frances ‘Fran’ Brandon, 76

OMAHA — Frances Ann Brandon, lover of family, friends and bad photoshopping, died Sept. 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

A future memorial service to be scheduled when conditions allow.

Born in Rockford, Ill., on Jan. 10, 1944, to Glenn and Catherine Shomler, Fran was the oldest of six children and graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1962. While attending Edgewood College in Madison, Wis., Fran met the love of her life, Hugh Brandon.

Hugh and Fran were married Aug. 13, 1966, and moved to Pasadena, Texas, where Hugh was stationed with the Air Force.

In 1969, Hugh enrolled in Chadron State College in Nebraska while Fran taught in nearby Whitney. After Hugh’s graduation, the couple were both employed at Chadron Assumption High School. Hugh made exactly one dollar more than Fran since he was the head of the family. Their oldest child, Mike, was born in Chadron.

Hugh was hired as a teacher and coach at Hay Springs in 1972, and Fran gave birth to three more children before the family moved to Grand Island. Hugh was the superintendent/principal at Grand Island Central Catholic for 12 years, and Fran taught at West Lawn Elementary for 15 years before retiring from teaching.