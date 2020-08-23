Frances Llanes, 55

HASTINGS — Frances M. “Pancha” Llanes, 55, of Hastings passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Services in her honor will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks are required. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Frances was born Aug. 25, 1964, daughter of Cecilio S. and Flora C. (Guerrero) Roman in Grand Island.
She received her education from Grand Island Public Schools. On Feb. 3, 1984, she was united in marriage to Emilio Llanes. They made their home in Grand Island and more recently in Hastings.
Frances was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her “babies.” Even before the internet, Frances always kept in contact with her large extended family, including everyone’s birthdays and anniversaries. She was a lifelong WWE fan. Frances loved music and always had a tune playing while she went about her day.
She was an excellent cook for numerous traditional Hispanic dishes; her salsa and mole were family favorites but everyone loved her special rice. Frances had a heart of gold, and gladly gave to her friends and family. She will be remembered for her selflessness and the love she had for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Emilio of Hastings; her children, Bouston Roman of Lincoln, Crystal Roman of Omaha and Emilio Jose Llanes of Hastings; her grandchildren, Ruben, Adrean, Jasmin, Azriel, Eunique, Gabriel, Olivia, Calisto, Julian, Cristian, Emma and Abel; three brothers, Phillip J. Roman, Jimmy J. Roman and Raymond Roman; two sisters, Flora C. Roman and Sylvia Roman; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Leeann Terjak, Angela M. Roman and Betty Ann Roman.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com.