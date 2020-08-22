Frances Llanes, 55

HASTINGS — Frances M. Llanes, 55, of Hastings, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Services held in her honor will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks are required. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
