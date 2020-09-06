Frances Mrkvicka, 98

ST. PAUL – Frances T. Mrkvicka, 98, of St. Paul, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Tom Ryan will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 6 p.m. Rosary.
Memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and facemasks are highly recommended.
The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
Frances was born Nov. 26, 1921, on a farm northeast Ashton, the daughter of Lonnie and Florence (Pray) Maciejewski. She grew up on a farm northeast of Loup City and attended rural school District 66. She then graduated from Loup City High School in 1939 and attended Kearney State College for a short time. She taught in Sherman County rural schools for several years.
She was united in marriage to Arnold W. Mrkvicka on Aug. 17, 1942, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. They lived in the Ashton area until September 1997, when they moved into St. Paul. Eight children were born to this union.
Frances worked as a secretary and aide at St. Francis School in Ashton for many years. When the school closed in 1982, she started working as the secretary for St. Francis Catholic Church, a position she held for 13 years.
Frances had a servant’s heart and was dedicated to serving others. In addition to teaching, she babysat her grandkids and her home on the farm was a favorite gathering place of neighbor kids, nieces and nephews. She was the most hospitable woman and you were always welcomed and offered a snack or meal if you dropped in unexpectedly. Her children grew up with fresh baked bread, cakes and cookies that were always there when they got home from school.
She was also a caretaker for Arnold for many years. One of her proudest accomplishments, aside from raising her kids, was the Bible Study she started and ran for almost 20 years at Sts. Peter & Paul and continued when she moved to Matelyn Retirement Community.
In addition to being active in St. Francis and Sts. Peter & Paul churches and Catholic Daughters of America, she enjoyed reading, gardening, house plants, playing cards and crocheting, as well as other crafts.
Frances will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Bill and Nancy Mrkvicka of Rochester, N.Y., Marge and Gene Rath of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Arch and Suzie Mrkvicka of Owatonna, Minn., Joe and Diane Mrkvicka of Leadville, Colo., Ramona Mrkvicka of Grand Island, Ellen Kraft of Lincoln and Fred and Sue Mrkvicka of Wood River; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold, on May 11, 2001; an infant daughter, Mary Catherine; a son-in-law, Tim Kraft, and a brother, John Maciejewski.
