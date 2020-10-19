Gary Bader, 78

PALMER — Gary G. Bader, 78, of Palmer, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by his family, at CHI Health Saint Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer. The Revs. A.J. Bader and Craig Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer, with graveside military honors by Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120 of Palmer.

A northbound drive-by will be held at the Bader home on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Social distancing and face masks will be required for the funeral and the service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Gary was born March 25, 1942, on the family farm southwest of Palmer, the son of George O. and Irwina M. (Herbig) Bader. He attended Merrick County rural school District No. 49 and graduated from Palmer High School in 1961.

He served in the U.S. Army Nebraska National Guard from March 1960 to April 1964.

He was united in marriage to Connie F. Bremer on Oct. 28, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The couple farmed and ranched southwest of Palmer their entire married life. In 1996, they moved to a new home south of Palmer.