PARADISE VALLEY — Gary G. Petersen of Paradise Valley, Ariz., passed away suddenly March 16, 2020, of cardiac arrest. Born on May 4, 1936, in Antelope County to Peter and Josephine (Scheer) Petersen, Gary is survived by his three sons and their spouses, Brent and Karen Campopiano, Chris and Tracey Hartmann, and Scott Petersen; nephew and spouse, Richard and Teresa Noll; great-nephew and spouse, Colton and Stephanie (Stanley) Noll; and granddaughters, Sadie and Ella Petersen. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Ewert) Petersen, whom he divorced in 2003. After many years in the Midwest, Gary spent his final years in Arizona. At the time of his death he was living in Paradise Valley and, after a fall, he was rehabilitating a spinal injury when he unexpectedly suffered a heart attack. Gary was 83.
Gary grew up in Wood River, and in high school became co-captain of the football team, the Grand Island Islanders, during their 1953 Nebraska Class A undefeated State Championship season.
From there, Gary’s life took him around the globe. After high school, he enrolled at the University of California at Los Angeles and earned an MBA from the University of Illinois. In college, Gary was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He and Beth spent their first years of marriage in Europe, where Gary was stationed in Germany as an Army lieutenant. He was honorably discharged from military service in 1960. When he and Beth moved back to the States, they settled in New Jersey, where Gary began a business career on Wall Street. Working in labor relations in the electronics industry, he and Beth moved twice more before settling in suburban Chicago for many years. Eventually he struck out on his own, buying out a small manufacturing company, Weltek International, in South Bend, Indiana. In the early 1980s, Gary was the chairman of the Electronics Industry Association and testified before Congress in 1982 before the Committee on Education and Labor. Under President Ronald Reagan, Gary traveled to Iran with a delegation of business people. In retirement, he opened Heartland Popcorn which distributed flavored popcorn throughout the Midwest.
Gary loved to travel and experience the outdoors where he sailed (summer and winter), cross-country skied, played tennis and gardened. He continued his mother’s legacy through the Josephine Petersen Foundation, which supported the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, and scholarships for students in the region of Central Nebraska. Gary’s appreciation of Native American art forms took him to the Phoenix area, where he spent his final years. Gary will be best remembered for his big laugh and unending curiosity.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, an interment of Gary’s ashes is being planned for 2021 where his parents, Josephine and Pete Petersen, are buried, in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island. Condolences can be sent by email to Chris Petersen at chrispetersen66@gmail.com.