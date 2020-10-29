Gary Smith, 81

KEARNEY — Gary L. Smith, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joseph Thambi officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.

Gary was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Alliance to George Raymond and Audrey Fern (Sherlock) Smith. He received his early education at Bridgeport. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959 in Korea and Japan.

He married Doris Vodicka on March 21, 1962. They had two children from this union: Barry and Brenda. He then married Carol Ann Loskill on July 16, 1982.

Gary’s last place of employment was at Hornady Manufacturing. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, his dog Ebony and the great outdoors. He was a member of the VFW.