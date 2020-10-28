 Skip to main content
Gary Smith, 81

KEARNEY — Gary L. Smith, 81 of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, died Friday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joseph Thambi officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.

